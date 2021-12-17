Brand new restaurant brings tantalising taste of Indian fine dining to Eastwood

Owner Mohammed Nadeem Aslam outside the Zaika restaurant, which has just opened its doors in Eastwood town centre.

Zaika opened its doors this week at 26 Nottingham Road (opposite the Dog and Parrot pub), offering a new culinary experience for residents who can choose to dine-in at the venue or take away to enjoy at home.

The menu offers a tasty range of traditional Indian favourites including palak gosht, Goan fish curry, jalfrazi, onion bhaji, Tandoori chicken and more.

Restaurant founder Mohammed Nadeem Aslam, known to most as ‘Nad’, is no stranger to the culinary world after owning popular takeaway Nad’s Fast Food in Derby city centre for 26 years.

Nad (left) and team inside the new restaurant on Nottingham Road.

But Zaika is his first sit-down restaurant and he is very excited to get stuck in with the new venture.

“The restaurant is very much fine dining and we’ve got some good chefs on the team,” the 50-year-old said.

“We even have a special TV screen installed within the restaurant for live cooking, which means customers will be able to watch their food being prepared.”

As a keen cricket player, Nad has always enjoyed visiting Eastwood Town Cricket Club for matches and ear-marked the town centre as the perfect place to bring his restaurant dreams to life.

Inside the new upmarket Indian restaurant Zaika.

He said: “When I was very young I remember we played a game at Eastwood. There was always something the place and it holds very fond memories for me.

“The town has changed a lot since then but it’s a lively place and I like it a lot. The people here are really lovely, as well.”

The grand opening of the new eatery on Wednesday (December 15) was attended by a select number of invitees including Eastwood Town Council leader David Bagshaw and Eastwood Mayor Susan Bagshaw.

On the evening, kind-hearted owner Nad presented a cheque to Eastwood Food Bank, which is run by councillor Bagshaw.

Customers can choose to eat in or take away.

He didn’t disclose exactly how much the cheque was for, but said it contained ‘a few hundred pounds’.

He added: “If you want the community to support you, it’s also important to support the community.”

Zaika’s slogan is ‘it’s all about the taste’ and residents are now invited to give the new restaurant a try for themselves.

Call 01773687658 or visit www.zaikarestauranteastwood.co.uk to place an order or to make a table reservation.

Special guests enjoyed sampling the food on Zaika's opening night.