The funding was awarded after grand designs to improve Knowle Park, including ideas for a new zipline and skate park, were put forward by determined father and Swingate resident Sam Boneham with backing from his fellow neighbours.

A £40,569.54 grant was awarded by the FCC Communities Foundation together with £8,000 funding from Kimberley Town Council for the venture.

Work has now been completed on the park, with the brand new equipment now being enjoyed by dozens of children in the area.

Knowle Park now has a whole host of new play features for children.

The new facilities include a zip line, a cycle track, wheelchair-accessible tables and a swing seat that can be used children with special needs.

The project also replaced worn bark flooring under existing equipment with a safer, hard-wearing rubberised surface, as well as the repainting of existing slide play equipment.

Mr Boneham, who is also member of Kimberley Town Council, said the changes to the park will make a big difference to people living in the area.

He said: “It’s fantastic that this project, started by local residents and school children has come to fruition.

The work took place over the space of a few months.

“The kids were using the new facilities from the first day the works were completed.

“It’s been a great collaboration of local tradespeople and volunteers to make this happen.”

The project aimed to improve facilities for children of primary school age and make the park more family-friendly. The changes were based on feedback from surveys of children at the nearby Kimberley Primary School, as well as local residents.

Kimberley Primary School pupils even helped sow grass and wildflower seeds on the new cycle track.

Councillors Sam Boneham (right) and Neil Doherty installed new speed limit signs at the park.

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation senior grant manager, added: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally open and ready to make such a difference to the play and recreation provision at Knowle Park.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”