News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Brand new play facilities up and running in Swingate - including zipline and swing seat

Children in Swingate are now enjoying brand new playground equipment thanks to a funding boost of more than £48,000.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST

The funding was awarded after grand designs to improve Knowle Park, including ideas for a new zipline and skate park, were put forward by determined father and Swingate resident Sam Boneham with backing from his fellow neighbours.

A £40,569.54 grant was awarded by the FCC Communities Foundation together with £8,000 funding from Kimberley Town Council for the venture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work has now been completed on the park, with the brand new equipment now being enjoyed by dozens of children in the area.

Knowle Park now has a whole host of new play features for children.Knowle Park now has a whole host of new play features for children.
Knowle Park now has a whole host of new play features for children.
Most Popular

The new facilities include a zip line, a cycle track, wheelchair-accessible tables and a swing seat that can be used children with special needs.

The project also replaced worn bark flooring under existing equipment with a safer, hard-wearing rubberised surface, as well as the repainting of existing slide play equipment.

Mr Boneham, who is also member of Kimberley Town Council, said the changes to the park will make a big difference to people living in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It’s fantastic that this project, started by local residents and school children has come to fruition.

The work took place over the space of a few months.The work took place over the space of a few months.
The work took place over the space of a few months.

“The kids were using the new facilities from the first day the works were completed.

“It’s been a great collaboration of local tradespeople and volunteers to make this happen.”

The project aimed to improve facilities for children of primary school age and make the park more family-friendly. The changes were based on feedback from surveys of children at the nearby Kimberley Primary School, as well as local residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kimberley Primary School pupils even helped sow grass and wildflower seeds on the new cycle track.

Councillors Sam Boneham (right) and Neil Doherty installed new speed limit signs at the park.Councillors Sam Boneham (right) and Neil Doherty installed new speed limit signs at the park.
Councillors Sam Boneham (right) and Neil Doherty installed new speed limit signs at the park.

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation senior grant manager, added: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally open and ready to make such a difference to the play and recreation provision at Knowle Park.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”

The new equipment includes a zip line.The new equipment includes a zip line.
The new equipment includes a zip line.
Related topics:Work