Brand new coffee shop in Kimberley all set for grand opening

Owner Jamie Battersby inside the new No18 Coffee & Eatery in Kimberley shopping centre.

After months of hard work renovating, No18 Coffee & Eatery is preparing for its grand opening this Saturday (March 19).

The cafe has taken up residence in the old Subway shop, which was formerly Cassidy’s bakery, in the Greens Lane shopping precinct.

The unit has been empty for three years now and new owner Jamie Battersby is looking forward to bringing the place back to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new coffee shop has taken up residence in the old Cassidy's building, which has been empty for three years.

Jamie, who owns another successful coffee shop of the same name in Calverton, said: “We opened the first shop during lockdown in October 2020.

“I’ve had my eye on this one in Kimberley since before we opened the Calverton store. But although I’ve technically owned it since May last year, I wasn’t able to start work on it until the building’s lease ended with Subway in January.

“The other shop is just getting busier and busier so we are pleased to be branching out into Kimberley. It’s a great little town and it’s got a community feel.

“There's a couple of cafes but there is nothing in the precinct at the moment so we hope to fill that gap.”

The venue has been tastefully decorated with a grey panel wall, hanging mood lighting and splashes of greenery.

“The building was completely empty when we started and there was no electricity or anything so it’s been a long journey,” Jamie said.

“But we’re almost there now and will be opening on Saturday, fingers crossed, unless anything goes majorly wrong.”

Jamie is excited to be a part of the Kimberley community and is eager to participate in town events as well as providing a place for community groups and organisations to meet and chat.

“We want people to know we will be open seven days a week – 8am until 5pm from Monday to Saturday and 8.30 until 4pm on a Sunday.”

The new cafe will serve coffee from the popular Nottingham-based company 200 Degrees.

Before branching out on his own, Jamie was the long-serving manager of Philo’s Deli, an espresso bar and eatery in Ruddington, and knows his stuff when it comes to making the perfect coffee.

“I worked with 200 Degrees for years and they are a great, local company,” he added.

“We will also have lots of cake – different cakes every week. Loads of gluten free and vegan cakes too.

“We also offer paninis, sandwiches, jacket potatoes and soup. We are very much a coffee shop, but one that also serves food.

“We attempt to change the sandwich fillings every couple of months to keep variety.

“Looking forward to opening and getting stuck in now.”