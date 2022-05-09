Brand new adventure survival series is looking for people to take part

New adventure series ‘The Wilderness’ is the ultimate test of endurance and ingenuity set in one of the most gorgeous and untouched landscapes on earth.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will give individuals the chance to embark on an epic solo survival adventure.

And with a cash prize up for grabs, who will have the nerve and resourcefulness to brave the wild?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New series, The Wilderness, is looking for contestants

During a time in which we’ve all had to dig a bit deeper, hang a bit tougher and find new reserves on resilience, The Wilderness (w/t) asks the question ‘do you want to escape into the wild and see if you could survive in a remote wilderness?’

The Garden Productions are looking for amazing and inspiring individuals to potentially take part in the series so if you think you have what it takes, apply now by completing and submitting the following application form, https://bit.ly/WildernessCasting or email [email protected]