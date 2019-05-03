Boys in court in connection with Kirkby knife-point robbery

Two boys have appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court in connection with a knife-point robbery.

An 18-year-old man was threatened with a knife and forced to hand over his belongings at a park off Southwell Close, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, at around 2pm on Monday (29 April).

Picture posed by model

A 17-year-old boy was charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article and a 15-year-old boy was charged with robbery in connection with the incident.

They were both granted conditional bail yesterday (Thursday 2 May) to appear again at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on 18 July.