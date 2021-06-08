Boxing champion Leigh Wood helps to inspire Sutton school pupils

The Nottingham boxer’s visit was part of the school’s Active Minds programme aimed at promoting children’s mental and physical health.

Leigh, who won the British featherweight title in February, said: “I would have loved it if a boxer had visited my school when I was their age.

"We talked about working hard and setting yourself goals. The children asked me some really good questions, about why I originally started boxing and what my training is like.

Boxer Leigh Wood visited Leamington Primary and Nursery Academy in Sutton.

“I truly believe it’s not where you start, its where you finish, if you work hard and believe in yourself you can achieve anything.”

Pupil Melody Butler, nine, said she had learned ‘a lot’ from Leigh’s visit.

“I asked Leigh how much the belts are worth and he said one was worth £13,000,” she said.

Kayah Morland, 10, asked if he ever got nervous and wanted to stop being a boxer.

"He said he did sometimes, but explained that no matter what you do you have to keep going and try hard. I think that is a very inspiring message,” said Kayah.

Graeme Wheatley, a martial arts and boxing coach, who delivers the Active Minds programme, said Leigh’s visit had been an ‘inspiration to children’, particularly following what has been such a difficult year for many.

"The discussions children have had with Leigh will enable them to process what is happening in their own lives and provide an inspirational story they can relate to,” he said.