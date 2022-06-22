Boosting Shirebrook's connectivity hailed as key project in coming years

The £50 million Access to Shirebrook project has been identified as a core part of Derbyshire Council’s regeneration programme.

The council’s cabinet heard more than £570m is earmarked for regeneration projects throughout the county over the coming years, including market town regeneration, investment in growth corridors and preservation of heritage assets.

Coun Carolyn Renwick, member for ihnfrastructure, told the meeting how the authority currently has in excess of 300 regeneration schemes on its portfolio, including more than 50 major projects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shirebrook town centre.

Presenting programme pipeline, she ighlighted some of the authority’s biggest spends as the £125m Chesterfield-Staveley regeneration route, involving the development of the road connecting the two towns, Access to Shirebrook and and the £50m Swarkestone Causeway scheme, aiming to better protect the Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Coun Renwick said: “This regeneration programme demonstrates good growth with major regeneration projects across the county to support job creation and keep Derbyshire moving.”