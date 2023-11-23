Bolsover’s fundraising teenager receives bike

A teenager from Bolsover who has raised £10,000 for charity has received some charity of his own after he was donated a bike.

Hayden Hudson (13) started charity fundraising when he was eight years old. He undertakes a variety of activities to raise the money including swimming, cycling and triathlons. But after outgrowing his bike, he thought his cycling fundraising days would be over.

But thanks to a partnership between Bolsover District Council and Frasers Group, who own Evans Cycles, they decided to donate a bike to Hayden for all his efforts.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “What this young man has achieved in such a short space of time is incredible. So, we wanted to do something for him and approached the Frasers Group to see if they would be willing to donate a bike to him and they had no hesitation in saying yes.

Hayden Hudson sat on his new bike with (l to r) Tracey Hudson, Victoria Walton (Frasers Group)

“I understand from his mum that he is always wanting to do more and looking for his next challenge, so no doubt we will be seeing Hayden riding his bike raising money for a new charity very soon.”

Charlotte Jones from the Frasers Group said, “When Bolsover District Council got in touch and told us of Hayden and his amazing fundraising achievements, we knew we had to support his future fundraising through the donation of a new bike.

“At Frasers Group we are committed to continuing to build on the strong community links and partnerships and are always pleased to support local causes and charities in any way we can. We wish Hayden every success with his future activities and look forward to seeing all that he achieves!”

A keen swimmer, Hayden’s dream is to attend the Olympics, but whilst he is busy training his next challenge is to raise money to provide equipment and a space for teenagers at the Den at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.