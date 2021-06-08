Bolsover MP given first hand experience during visit to road rail lorry specialists

Mark Fletcher was given a tour of the purpose-built depot, where SRS convert a range of vehicles to travel on both road and rail.

He met with rail workers, was given a demonstration of SRS’ vehicles, and got the chance to test drive one himself

Mark Fletcher MP said: “SRS Rail Systems are the Rolls Royce of railway maintenance and I’m incredibly proud to have an innovative and exciting company in Bolsover. Their efficiency and safety record are second to none globally. I look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gethin Thomas, general and technical manager, Mark Fletcher MP, Darren Potter, training manager, and Max Sugarman, public affairs and PR director at the Railway Industry Association (RIA)

“I was also incredibly pleased to hear that they had managed to reduce their carbon emissions by 90 per cent by switching to a different fuel source.”

Gethin Thomas, general and technical manager at SRS Rail, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Mark Fletcher MP to SRS Rail System Ltd as part of the Railway Industry Association’s Rail Fellowship Programme, giving us the opportunity to demonstrate our road rail vehicles, services and capabilities and to give Mark a hands-on experience of on tracking a vehicle.”