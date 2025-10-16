Bolsover council evacuates part of historic business park over ‘structural safety concerns’

A historic business park has been evacuated over structural safety concerns following advice from a building control organisation that oversees safety and welfare regulations.

Bolsover District Council, which manages the business park, revealed on October 13 that businesses at Pleasley Vale Business Park’s Mill One building have been asked to vacate the premises due to ‘safety concerns’ after the Derbyshire Building Control Partnership alerted and advised the council.

During a further statement, on October 14, a council spokesperson said: “Bolsover District Council can confirm that businesses operating from Mill One at Pleasley Vale Business Park are being asked to vacate the premises with immediate effect due to structural safety concerns.

“This action is being taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all occupants. Mills Two and Three are unaffected and remain operational.”

Pleasley Vale Business Park, on Outgang Lane, features 198 units over three mills and outlying buildings, including the Dye House, Stable Block, and the Mill Three Courtyard.

Council leader, Coun Jane Yates, previously said the council’s ‘absolute priority’ is the safety of the businesses and the authority was advised to immediately close, empty and secure the Mill One building for safety reasons.

The business park, which lies on a floodplain with a flooding threat posed by the River Meden, had been identified by the council for repair work as long ago as December, 2024, with renovations planned to get underway at the beginning of 2025 after the damage caused by Storm Babet in October, 2023, and due to the storm’s financial and operational impact.

During Storm Babet, the River Meden overflowed and flooded parts of the site causing extensive damage to properties and land including flooding to the ground floor of Mill One and damage to an electricity substation with the financial and economic impact being felt by businesses.

The district council agreed in December, 2024, to use its financial reserves and implement any necessary borrowing to secure over £770,000 for flood mitigation works and repairs at Pleasley Vale Business Park.

Bolsover District Council has stated it is working with the businesses to help them relocate and support has been made available with the financial costs of the move.

A council spokesperson added: “The council is working closely with affected tenants to support them as they move out of the building safely and smoothly. Further updates will be provided once the building has been fully vacated.

“The safety and wellbeing of our business community is our top priority.”

Bolsover District Council is taking specialist advice on the issues that have been found and confirmed that the ‘safety concerns’ related to structural matters.

Coun Yates, said: “This is a very upsetting situation but our absolute priority is the safety of the businesses in the Mill.

“We have been advised to immediately close, empty and secure the building for safety reasons.

“We understand this is a huge upheaval for the businesses involved and we will do absolutely everything in our power to help them, but we must put safety first.”