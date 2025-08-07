Bolsover council endorses plans for fly-tipping crackdown with patrols and CCTV

A Derbyshire council’s Executive group has endorsed plans to crackdown on fly-tipping with a concerted effort to target ‘hotspots’ including its top-five areas which have been most visited and blighted by the problem.

Bolsover District Council’s Executive agreed to endorse the recommended plans during a meeting on July 28 after considering a Climate Change and Communities Scrutiny Committee report following a review of the council’s approach to Environmental Despoilment Education and Enforcement including fly-tipping, littering and dog-fouling.

A council spokesperson stated: “The issue was initially raised due to concerns about environmental despoilment in Bolsover District, including fly-tipping, littering, and dog fouling.

“These issues not only degrade the aesthetic value of the district but also pose significant risks to public health, safety, and local biodiversity.

“Environmental despoilment has increasingly become a focal point in national policy, with the UK Government and environmental organisations highlighting the need for stronger action to reduce waste crime and promote cleaner, healthier environments.”

Councils dealt with a record 1.15m incidents of fly-tipping nationally, last year, which equates to a six per cent increase on the previous year, according to Bolsover District Council, which recognises fly-tipping’s impact on communities, the environment and clean-up costs as well as the harm it poses to wildlife, health and public perceptions deterring visitors and investors.

Coun Ashley Taylor, Climate Change and Communities Scrutiny Committee Chairperson, told the meeting there are growing concerns about fly-tipping, littering and dog-fouling and that Bolsover district is facing persistent issues in ‘hotspot’ areas.

So Bolsover District Council’s Executive has agreed to endorse recommended plans to target fly-tipping ‘hotspots’ in its own district such as its top five most frequently visited areas from 2023/24, including Outgang Lane, in Pleasley, Wood Lane, in Shirebrook, and Talbot Street, in Pinxton, with patrols and the installation of surveillance cameras where appropriate.

A council spokesperson added: “The committee recognises that a strategic and joined-up approach is required to deliver sustained improvements.

“The recommendations in this report aim to support that goal by enhancing enforcement activity, strengthening interdepartmental coordination, increasing public awareness, and improving the visibility and responsiveness of the council’s actions.

“If implemented effectively, these measures will help reduce environmental crime, promote civic responsibility, and create a cleaner, safer Bolsover District for all residents.”

Coun Rob Hiney-Saunders, Cabinet member for Environment, said: “It’s a really good report to improve our performance on dog-fouling, littering and fly-tipping.”

Other endorsed recommendations include; The installation of 15 signs with additional signage in high-risk areas; Consideration of CCTV surveillance in ‘hotspots’; Improved and better evidence collection; Organised joint training sessions for the Enforcement team, Streetscene workers and Environmental Health; Public awareness campaigns with more public information on fly-tipping, littering and how to handle hazardous items.

The Executive also endorsed recommendations that the council undertakes a piece of work, led by the Assistant Director of Streetscene, Community Safety and Enforcement, to explore alternative ways to improve the effectiveness of environmental enforcement activity, as well as reintroducing regular quarterly meetings of the Corporate Enforcement Group including Streetscene, the Enforcement Team and Environmental Health.

It also agreed for the Scrutiny Committee to monitor these recommendations over twelve months with an update report to be presented to the committee at the end of the monitoring period.

Coun Tom Munro told the meeting: “I particularly welcome this report and I hope it will improve the situation particularly in respect of fly-tipping which is a major problem across the district.”