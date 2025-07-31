A council has agreed to borrow an additional £3.5m to cover costs for a stalled crematorium development after the architect’s work for the final phase of the scheme was deemed to be below standard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour-controlled Bolsover District Council originally approved an investment through borrowing at an estimated cost of £9.2m for the Roseland Park and Crematorium scheme, at Shirebrook, and work started on the site in September, 2023.

But after architect CDS’s Stage 5 pack and their performance was judged by the council to be below standard after a review, the council instructed contractor Dragonfly developers to stop work in April, 2024, and the council terminated the CDS contract and has since estimated the re-evaluated cost for the scheme at £12.7m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson stated: “Following termination of the contract, works on site undertaken by the contractor and their subcontractors slowed significantly whilst the client (the council) sought a new architect, employer’s agent, and cost manager to see the project through to completion.”

Roseland Park and Crematorium site seen in October 2024.

Benchmark Architects and Whiteley Eaves were newly appointed to the contract and work was remobilised in late 2024, while Benchmark worked with the design team to produce and issue revised drawing packs for Dragonfly before a quantity surveyor worked with subcontractors to establish new costs.

An increase in ‘build costs’ was identified due to increased labour, material costs, delays, increases in the market, increases in contractor preliminary costs due to time extension, the need to buy additional land, legal fees, review fees, a newly appointed design team, inflation and the need to comply with building regulations.

A council spokesperson stated: “The newly appointed architects have been working to ensure the revised scheme maintains the high standard and quality of finish expected within a crematorium setting but have also [used] value engineered solutions and products wherever possible to prevent costs from escalating unnecessarily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultees have also suggested the updated scheme should include a roadway at additional cost to avoid Common Lane to accommodate families wanting non-religious burial services but this, according to the council, can be reflected longer term in the revenue generation model for the site.

The total cost of the project, including works outside of the build contract, has increased by £3.5m, from £9.2m to £12.7m, to get the building fully operational, according to the council, since the original council report in August, 2022, and the building works is now hoped to be completed by March, 2026.

An external loan would be obtained from the Public Works Loans Board with interest rates, according to the council.

Conservative Cllr Will Fletcher said: “We are between a rock and a hard place because if we do not spend the money, we risk having wasted the money we have put in so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Cllr Ashley Taylor also said he found it ‘very depressing’ for the council to have to decide on whether to spend £3.5m or to lose more than £7m already spent on the scheme.

Fellow Labour Cllr Phil Smith said: “We have spent £9m so far on this project. I think it’s a difficult decision for us to say we are going to put more money in but I feel we have very little options going forward. We are a long way into this project and it needs to be completed.”

Legal advisers recommended the council enters into a joint venture to be registered at Companies House as a Limited Liability Partnership called Shirebrook Crematorium LLP with the district council and scheme partners Shirebrook Town Council, who owned the development site, so they can operate with working capital to cover running costs before any income is established through the scheme.

A council spokesperson stated: “Significant costs have been incurred throughout the project as a direct result of the failings with the original architect to the scheme which have led to the increases as identified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Legal advice has been sought to be able to recover some of the costs, but there is a requirement to meet the shortfall to the project budget to ensure the project can move through to practical completion.”

Councillors voted by a majority to approve the additional borrowing of £3.5m to fund the building works and also approved an advance of £204,600 from the council’s Transformation Reserve to Shirebrook Crematorium LLP as a loan to cover expenditure liabilities before and during the first six months of the crematorium’s operation.

The council also approved a proposed amendment from Labour Cllr Clive Moesby that there will be an independent value for money assurance, there will be a review of risk management measures and that contractor Dragonfly would provide regular quality progress and expenditure updates.

Plans for Roseland Park and Crematorium, which was originally due to be completed in spring 2025, include a crematorium building, a wake facility, florist kiosk and take away refreshments, car parking, memorial gardens and parkland.

It is hoped the schemer will eventually provide a much-needed facility to prevent residents having to travel to Mansfield or Chesterfield for funeral services or to pay their respects to loved ones.