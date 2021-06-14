Bolsover boy to take on 44-mile charity swim in aid of Diabetes UK

Hayden Hudson will take on the national Swim22 challenge between July 22 and October 22 to raise vital funds for Diabetes UK.

The challenge gives participants 12 weeks to swim 22 miles in their local pool, but keen swimmer Hayden has decided to go one step further and swim 44 miles, the equivalent distance of swimming to France and back, with the aim of completing 150 lengths a day.

Hayden, who has learning difficulties and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), describes being in the water as like ‘entering a whole new world’ – and it is not the first time he has used his passion for swimming to raise money for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden Hudson, 11, will take the plunge next month as he embarks on Diabetes UK's Swim22 challenge

His proud mum, Tracey Hudson, said: “Everything out of school is swim, swim, swim. He goes at 5.30am to Chesterfield Swimming Club and he’s recently joined the county squad. He wants to be an Olympic swimmer.

"A couple of years ago he decided to put his passion for swimming to raising money for people as well. He decides who he wants to do it for – he’s done it for places including the Nightingale Ward and the Macmillan Unit at Chesterfield Royal, and the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Cancer Ward.”

Since starting his fundraising efforts two years ago, Hayden has raised a combined total of over £4,000 for numerous charities.

And, the Bolsover C of E Junior School pupil has no signs of stopping as he is already planning his next challenge, despite not even having started his swim for Diabetes UK.

"He’s put his fundraising target at £220 and we’re at £155 at the minute,” Tracey added. “I’m so proud of him. Because of his condition and how he is, he doesn’t take praise like any other child but you can see the pride inside when he gets out that pool.

"He know’s the local vicar and the church needs to raise funds to have the organ restored so he’s already arranged to do a fundraiser for her, that’s going to hopefully go ahead in October.”

You can donate to Hayden’s Swim 22 challenge via www.swim22.diabetes.org.uk/fundraising/tracey1928