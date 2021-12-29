Bolsover bids for city status in contest to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Bolsover is bidding to become a city.
The Derbyshire town – which has a historic hilltop castle and lies just eight miles from Mansfield – is among 39 locations wanting to win city status in a competition to mark the Queen' s Platinum Jubilee.
Applicants have been invited to outline why their area deserves city status by highlighting any distinct features and links to royalty.
Councillor Steve Fritchley, leader of Bolsover District Council, said: “Our residents and staff are some of the most enthusiastic and hard-working you will come across. We are a hotbed for entrepreneurs.
“We have got royal connections as Charles I and Queen Henrietta Maria were entertained at Bolsover Castle in the 17th century and Bess of Hardwick was one of the most notable figures of Elizabethan English society.”
He added: “Bolsover needs to be nationally and internationally recognised for its history and heritage and our ambitions to continue to develop it as an area of economic growth.
“This is an excellent opportunity to put Bolsover on the map and I will look forward to welcoming people to the city of Bolsover in the future.”
Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary, said: “Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is an exciting chance for local areas to become cities and level up opportunities for all.
“As well as fostering local pride and potential, this competition is a great way to mark Her Majesty's 70 year reign.”
The final decision will be taken in spring 2022 and announced shortly afterwards as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Full list of 39 places across the UK and British Overseas Territories which have applied for city status to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Alcester, Warwickshire
Ballymena, County Antrim
Bangor, County Down
Blackburn, Lancashire
Bolsover, Derbyshire
Boston, Lincolnshire
Bournemouth, Dorset
Coleraine, County Londonderry
Colchester, Essex
Crawley, West Sussex
Crewe, Cheshire
Doncaster, South Yorkshire
Dorchester, Dorset
Douglas, Isle of Man
Dudley, West Midlands
Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway
Dunfermline, Fife
Elgin, Moray
George Town, Cayman Islands
Gibraltar, Gibraltar
Goole, East Yorkshire
Greenock, Renfrewshire
Guildford, Surrey
Livingston, West Lothian
Marazion, Cornwall
Medway, Kent
Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Newport and Carisbrooke, Hampshire
Northampton, Northamptonshire
Oban, Argyll and Bute
Reading, Berkshire
Peel, Isle of Man
St Andrews, Fife
Stanley, Falkland Islands
South Ayrshire, Ayrshire and Arran
Warrington, Cheshire
Warwick, Warwickshire
Wrexham, Clwyd