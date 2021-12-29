Bolsover bids for city status in contest to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Derbyshire town – which has a historic hilltop castle and lies just eight miles from Mansfield – is among 39 locations wanting to win city status in a competition to mark the Queen' s Platinum Jubilee.

Applicants have been invited to outline why their area deserves city status by highlighting any distinct features and links to royalty.

Councillor Steve Fritchley, leader of Bolsover District Council, said: “Our residents and staff are some of the most enthusiastic and hard-working you will come across. We are a hotbed for entrepreneurs.

Bolsover Castle.

“We have got royal connections as Charles I and Queen Henrietta Maria were entertained at Bolsover Castle in the 17th century and Bess of Hardwick was one of the most notable figures of Elizabethan English society.”

He added: “Bolsover needs to be nationally and internationally recognised for its history and heritage and our ambitions to continue to develop it as an area of economic growth.

“This is an excellent opportunity to put Bolsover on the map and I will look forward to welcoming people to the city of Bolsover in the future.”

Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary, said: “Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is an exciting chance for local areas to become cities and level up opportunities for all.

“As well as fostering local pride and potential, this competition is a great way to mark Her Majesty's 70 year reign.”

The final decision will be taken in spring 2022 and announced shortly afterwards as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Full list of 39 places across the UK and British Overseas Territories which have applied for city status to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Alcester, Warwickshire

Ballymena, County Antrim

Bangor, County Down

Blackburn, Lancashire

Bolsover, Derbyshire

Boston, Lincolnshire

Bournemouth, Dorset

Coleraine, County Londonderry

Colchester, Essex

Crawley, West Sussex

Crewe, Cheshire

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Dorchester, Dorset

Douglas, Isle of Man

Dudley, West Midlands

Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway

Dunfermline, Fife

Elgin, Moray

George Town, Cayman Islands

Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Goole, East Yorkshire

Greenock, Renfrewshire

Guildford, Surrey

Livingston, West Lothian

Marazion, Cornwall

Medway, Kent

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Newport and Carisbrooke, Hampshire

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Oban, Argyll and Bute

Reading, Berkshire

Peel, Isle of Man

St Andrews, Fife

Stanley, Falkland Islands

South Ayrshire, Ayrshire and Arran

Warrington, Cheshire

Warwick, Warwickshire

Wrexham, Clwyd