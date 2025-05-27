Bluebell woodlands: 9 of the best places in Nottinghamshire to see bluebells before it’s too late

We’re now approaching the start of June, which means that many of us will be taking advantage of the warmer, longer days by getting out into the rich Nottinghamshire countryside.

As spring makes way for summer, we have to say goodbye to several types of seasonal blooms for another year.

Since the start of spring our gardens and green spaces have been transformed into a blanket of colour by flowers such as daffodils, crocuses and snowdrops.

Another spring favourite here in the UK is the humble bluebells, which flower between early April and late May.

The blankets of bluebells in Nottinghamshire will start dying off very soon, but if you haven’t managed to enjoy the beauty of bluebells so far this spring, don’t worry, because there’s still time.

Here are nine of the best places in Nottinghamshire to see bluebells before it’s too late.

Brierley Forest Park A former colliery site Brierley Forest Park has been transformed into a wildlife haven with walks covering over 2 miles. It has footpath, cycling and horse riding networks through a series of plantation woodlands, hay meadows, water bodies, streams and wetland areas.

Rufford Abbey Country Park The bluebells at Rufford Abbey Country Park create a "sea of blue" during April and May. With free admission and a standard car park charge of £7.00, the country park is well worth a visit this spring.

Clumber Park Muddy Stilettos: "When a woodland has a name like Bluebell Wood you know it's got to be a corker, and we reckon this is one of the very best places to see and photograph bluebells. Tightly packed dense bluebells create a spectacular carpet of intense blue that's well worth a visit."