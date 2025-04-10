'Blisters for ex misters': Sutton mum raises funds for cancer charities after ex's diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman from Sutton and her best friend are fundraising by walking from Land's End to John O'Groats in support of two cancer charities, following a devastating diagnosis received by her ex-partner and the father of her children last year.

Zoe Woods from Sutton and her best friend, Eaddie Mac, are raising money by walking from Land's End to John O'Groats.

The friends plan to divide the money raised between Maggie's Cancer Charity and Military vs. Cancer Charity.

The duo set a three-week limit, which started on April 7, 2025, to complete an estimated 874 miles.

They will now walk 40 miles each day for 21 consecutive days, ending on April 28.

Zoe's fundraising journey emerged after her ex-partner and the father of her children, Nathan Wood, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in July 2024.

Since his initial diagnosis, Nathan, who works for the Royal Navy, discovered that he has a tumour in his lung.

In March 2025, the family was devastated to find out that the cancer had spread to his liver.

Zoe said: “Nathan will begin his second round of chemotherapy on the same date that I start my walk.

“It has been a difficult time navigating everything.”

Nathan has completed a five-week course of daily radiotherapy, and has also undergone a twelve-week treatment of both intravenous and tablet chemotherapy.

He is now about to start his second round of chemotherapy, which will last for two days every two weeks for the foreseeable future.

Explaining her choice to support Maggie’s Cancer Charity and Military vs Cancer Charity, Zoe said: “When Nathan had to go for his hospital visits for treatment, there were no signposts indicating where to find help with financial issues or support during this difficult time.

“I called many charities but hit a brick wall, with no one offering assistance or advice until I reached out to Military vs Cancer.

“They took the time to listen and sent me an email later that day, outlining how they could help.

“My children’s dad has also spoken to them, and they have supported him as well.”

At the hospital where Nathan is receiving treatment, there is a charity called Maggie's, a space for everyone who has cancer – and everyone who loves them.

Zoe continued: “Military vs Cancer recommended Maggie’s, and I chose to visit their location in Nottingham City while Nathan was having one of his many scans.

“They immediately sat down with me and took the time to discuss our situation.

“They called Nathan the next day to talk about any financial concerns he had and how they could assist.”

Maggie’s provided the family with a timetable of groups that Nathan can attend, which he has participated in alongside his children and Zoe.

Zoe said the children also attended a wonderful family day where they had the opportunity to connect with other kids who are experiencing similar challenges.

Zoe added: “This charity has made everything seem clearer and has helped us to feel less alone.”

To follow Zoe's fundraising journey, readers can check her Instagram page at www.instagram.com/blisters_for_ex_misters and visit her fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/f/blisters-for-ex-misters.

The page has successfully surpassed its goal, raising over £1,600 so far.

Readers can also follow Nathan's cancer journey on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@nathan.wood01?_t=8ovjp6H2Tk8&_r=1.