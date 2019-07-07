Blidworth school pals organise cancer charity fun day
Two big-hearted 15 year old Blidworth girls organised a fun day to raise money for a very good cause.
A Charity funday in aid of Clic Sargent at Blidworth Miners Welfare Social Club was organised by friends Kaci-Jane Pointon-Gullett, and Izzy Lawton,.
1. Clic Sargent fun day
Charity funday in aid of Clic Sargent at Blidworth Miners Welfare Social Club, pictured about to tuck into candyfloss is five year old Grayson Sharp.
2. Clic Sargent fun day
Charity funday in aid of Clic Sargent at Blidworth Miners Welfare Social Club, manning one of the stalls are Ruby Lee, 15, Charlie Stone, 15, Chloe Mitchinson, 15 and Leah Fillingham, 15
3. Clic Sargent fun day
Charity funday in aid of Clic Sargent at Blidworth Miners Welfare Social Club, pictured are Debbie Colledge, Ellis Middlebrook, 16 and Vicky Williams of Sams Workplace.
4. Clic Sargent fun day
Charity funday in aid of Clic Sargent at Blidworth Miners Welfare Social Club, organised by friends Kaci-Jane Pointon-Gullett, 15 and Izzy Lawton, 15.
