Blidworth primary school pupils still winners despite NFL Flag National Championship loss

The NFL Flag National Championship, which took place in Loughborough on June 29, was the final stage of the year’s Flag Football competition, with Blidworth Oaks Primary School being one of 12 primary school teams competing for the Championship title.

Blidworth Oaks Primary School were successful in two rounds of qualifying to reach their first national finals, having only entered the programme in February 2022.

Dan Brickles, PE leader and head coach, said: “Although we were not the overall winners and heading to Las Vegas, we were certainly the winners in the experience we have received.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children of Blidworth Oaks Primary School competed in the NFL Flag National Championship

"Walking through the door we were greeted by gifts from the NFL, special shirts, American footballs, a plaque, a good luck card and video message from the Miami Dolphins.

"It was an unbelievable effort from the guys from the NFL and really appreciated.

"Our children were brilliant. They showed all of our school values throughout the day, gave it their best shot and made Blidworth Oaks proud.

"This was the best day in my professional life.

"The memories will last a life time and I am so proud of each and everyone of the children for what they have achieved on our journey this year.