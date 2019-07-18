Blidworth parents' anger as council fail to pick up 'asbestos'

Two Blidworth parents say they have been left angry and ill after a council failed to collect "asbestos" unearthed in a garden.

Bobbie Hallam, who lives in a Newark & Sherwood District Council-owned home on Oak Avenue with her two children, said she has been suffering from anxiety knowing there is asbestos in her garden.

Asbestos found in garden of council property, pictured is Aaron Priestley and Bobbie Hallam.

Bobbie and her children's father, Aaron Priestley, started to clear the overgrown garden when Bobbie moved in five months ago.

Unearthing masses of concrete they were shocked to find asbestos in the ground - forcing them to keep their children, aged six and seven, and puppies indoors ever since.

Aaron said: "We have been reporting it for four months and nothing has been done.

"An inspector came out on July 16 and said it was still all right to be here for a few days."

'Asbestos' found in garden of council property.

Aaron said he was also left horrified when a neighbour told him there were human ashes in the garden as well.

The pair said they have been left with injuries from dealing with the rubble, which Aaron said is from a garage.

Bobbie, who suffers from endometriosis, slipped on the rubble while picking it up, causing her illness to "flair up".

And, Aaron said his doctor diagnosed him with "asbestos poisoning".

He said: "This is all down to the council not removing it.

"Once, they told us they would send an inspector out and to leave our gate open, so the inspector could get in without us being here.

"We did and someone attempted to break into our shed.

"The police said they couldn't do anything - there were no suspects, but, it was all down to the council asking us to leave it open.

"Personally I have mental health issues, so this is just more on my brain that it should have to be."

The council has been contacted for comment.