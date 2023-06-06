Blidworth library is getting ready to welcome back visitors following a refurbishment.

A re-opening event is taking place at the library on New Lane, Blidworth, from 10am on Saturday, June 10, where there will be local stallholders, plus cake and refreshments free of charge.

Blidworth is one of six of libraries that has received investment from the Libraries Improvement Fund (LIF), which is part of the Cultural Investment Fund a programme of work funded by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) delivered by Arts Council England.

Nottinghamshire County Council, partnering with Inspire were awarded £170,000 to create community hubs in Nottinghamshire, transforming the buildings into flexible welcoming spaces for communities to use and enjoy.

The refurbishment has provided the community with a new flexible layout, community gathering area, and exciting new stock for all ages and interests.

In addition, and following community consultation, there will be a range of new activities and events on offer, including Knit and Natter, every Monday at 10am, Poetry group, on the third Saturday of each month at 10am, Family Art Club, on the first Saturday of each month at 10.30am, Rattle Rhyme and Roll followed by Stay and Play, every Friday at 9.30am, Children's Lego Club, on the second Saturday of each month at 10am, Memory Group, on the first Friday of each month at 10am and Places of Welcome, every Thursday at 10:30am.

The library opening times are Monday 9am to 5pm, Wednesday 1pm to 5pm, Thursday and Friday 9am to 1pm and Saturday 9am to 12.30pm.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Blidworth Library The library has been closed for refurbishment Photo: Blidworth Library Photo Sales

2 . Blidworth Library Blidworth is one of six Inspire libraries that has received investment from the Libraries Improvement Fund (LIF) Photo: Blidworth Library Photo Sales

3 . Blidworth Library The refurbishment has provided the community with a new flexible layout, community gathering area, and exciting new stock for all ages and interests. Photo: Blidworth Library Photo Sales

4 . Blidworth Library The refurbishment has provided the community with a new flexible layout, community gathering area, and exciting new stock for all ages and interests. Photo: Blidworth Library Photo Sales