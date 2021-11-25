Black Friday: Nine independent Mansfield shops you should be supporting for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a non-commercial campaign that highlights independent businesses and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’, whether that be in store or online.

So we decided to go out and about in the Mansfield area to find nine small, independent stores that are bravely standing on their own two feet and providing what shoppers want.

Of course, there are many others worthy of praise and respect, but these nine have been selected either because of their longevity, or because they have received rave reviews online in recent months.

It is estimated that 14.5 million people supported last year’s Small Business Saturday in the UK, spending £1.1 billion with small companies.

So why not give your backing to our nine, based on Google Reviews, this weekend?

1. Credible Clothing, West Gate, Mansfield Rated 5/5 on Google Reviews, one reviewer said of the vintage clothing store: "Best customer service I've came across in a while, lots of goodies inside, regularly updated stock, smashing quality of the products and fantastic prices." Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Collections, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield Rated 4.5/5 on Google, one reviewer said of the men's fashion store: "Awesome place, real pleasure to shop here, good quality clothing, fair prices too." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Eqvvs, White Hart Street, Mansfield Rated 4.4/5, one reviewer says of the luxury, designer clothes store: ""Super fast service selling great clothes, highly recommend." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Bowring Butchers, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse The independent butcher has a 4.7 rating on Google, with one reviewer saying: "Very good butchers, good selection of pies, cooked meats." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales