Bin mad Mansfield boy, 3, delighted after new dustbin lorry is named after him

A bin mad Mansfield boy received the best third birthday present ever by having a brand new dustbin lorry named after him.

It was a birthday to remember for little Jude Wilkinson who has spent the past year waiting at the end of his street for the bin men to arrive come rain or shine.

Jude has been looking out for the friendly team to arrive from 5.30am each week ever since the bright flashing lights and busy binmen first caught his attention.

Over the past year Jude and his parents Joe and Katie, have built up a rapport with the team with the youngster enjoying friendly chats, high fives, beeps of the horn and even being given a chance to press the button on the truck.

Three-year-old Jude celebrating his birthday with his bin men

So when the team found out they were set to get a new lorry they knew exactly who to name if after.

Mum Katie Wills, of Otter Way said: “My son has stood every week at the end of our drive waiting for the bin men to arrive, rain or shine, with his dad for over a year. For Christmas this year as one of his presents, he had a blue wheelie bin and a high vis’ with "Trainee bin man" printed on the back.

“Last week as usual, he met the binmen but this time with his high vis’ and recycling bin, which we had put recycling in and they very kindly emptied it.

“The bin men made their usual fuss of him and the driver came out to talk to my partner. He asked as our son loves the bin men so much, if he would like his name putting on their new bin lorry, which of course we agreed to. He is so excited and everyone in the family couldn’t believe it.

Jude showing off his trainee bin man high vis' vest

“These men really have made the morning every week for my son, they've shown such kindness to him. They're a real bunch of great lads, it has meant such a lot to us to see how happy our son is when they arrive.”

When they visited on Wednesday (January 22) the day after Jude’s third birthday, the binmen were treated to a piece of birthday cake from Jude who was dressed the part and shouted “I’m a binman. I’m a binman”

Katie added: “It’s such an under appreciated job and the lads are under a lot of pressure but the fact they make the time for Jude and make a massive fuss of him really has brought us so much joy as a family.

"They have taken the time to show Jude how they empty the bins, flash the lights for him, beep their horn, it really is so kind of them.

"We just want to say thank you and let them know how much it has meant to us as a family. The effort they have gone to to make him feel like part of the crew is so special and it just shows how something as simple as flashing their lights or beeping their horn means so much to a little boy.”