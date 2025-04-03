Bin collections to resume on Mansfield street after period of uncertainty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bin collections on a Mansfield Woodhouse street will resume after residents faced uncertainty about when their bins would be emptied – as the council shares a positive update following their on-site assessment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ceri Collen-Boot, a concerned resident of Whinney Hill in Mansfield Woodhouse, reached out to your Chad about an incident that occurred in early March.

She explained that residents on the hill left their bins out for collection, but the bin lorry from Mansfield Council did not arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After decades of regular weekly service, residents were left feeling uncertain about when their bins will be collected.

Residents of Whinney Hill in Mansfield Woodhouse were left uncertain about their bin collection schedule.

Your Chad reached out to Mansfield Council for an update and was informed that there had been damage to refuse vehicles when leaving Outgang Lane onto Peafield Lane, near Whinney Hill.

In response to the damage, the council conducted an on-site assessment on Wednesday, March 20, using various vehicles to determine the safest and most effective way to resume property-side collections.

As of Thursday, April 3, Mansfield Council provided an update confirming that collections will resume directly from Whinney Hill properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Mansfield Council explained: “After reviewing the situation, we are pleased to confirm that collections will resume directly from properties imminently.

“Our team has identified an alternative route using a different truck, allowing us to safely access and exit the area.

“We will be writing to residents with full details soon.

“We sincerely apologise for any disruption caused during this time and appreciate your patience as we worked to find a solution.”