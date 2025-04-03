Bin collections to resume on Mansfield street after period of uncertainty
Ceri Collen-Boot, a concerned resident of Whinney Hill in Mansfield Woodhouse, reached out to your Chad about an incident that occurred in early March.
She explained that residents on the hill left their bins out for collection, but the bin lorry from Mansfield Council did not arrive.
After decades of regular weekly service, residents were left feeling uncertain about when their bins will be collected.
Your Chad reached out to Mansfield Council for an update and was informed that there had been damage to refuse vehicles when leaving Outgang Lane onto Peafield Lane, near Whinney Hill.
In response to the damage, the council conducted an on-site assessment on Wednesday, March 20, using various vehicles to determine the safest and most effective way to resume property-side collections.
As of Thursday, April 3, Mansfield Council provided an update confirming that collections will resume directly from Whinney Hill properties.
A spokesperson for Mansfield Council explained: “After reviewing the situation, we are pleased to confirm that collections will resume directly from properties imminently.
“Our team has identified an alternative route using a different truck, allowing us to safely access and exit the area.
“We will be writing to residents with full details soon.
“We sincerely apologise for any disruption caused during this time and appreciate your patience as we worked to find a solution.”
