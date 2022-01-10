Car Shades won Mother and Baby’s 2022 Best Travel Accessory Over £30 and the Gold Award for Project Baby’s Best Travel Accessory, for the second time.

Unlike the universal ‘sucker-pad’ sunshades, the Car Shades product is vehicle specific, meaning it fits specifically to the shape of car windows and makes for a much more pleasant journey for children and other rear-seat passengers.

With tailor made designs for more than 800 different vehicles, plus these new prestigious awards under its belt, Car Shades is quickly cementing its position as the essential vehicle sunblind product and becoming recognised as the go-to travel companion for families who like to get out in their cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Giles, managing director at Car Shades

Founded in 2003, Car Shades is based at Bilsthorpe Business Park.

Steve Giles, managing director at Car Shades, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive recognition in an ever-competitive industry.

"At Car Shades we strive to achieve a high standard in every element of our business model, from manufacturing to fast deliveries and most importantly putting out a great product consistently while having a high standard of customer care.

"Winning these awards strengthens our position and we’re proud to receive them.”