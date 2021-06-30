Bilsthorpe school children help raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Sinead Purcell, office manager, said: “We decided to do this following a request by some of our own parents. We were delighted to take part, to support the community and also raise awareness about cystic fibrosis.

“We have asked for voluntary donations and have been blown away by the generosity of our school community once again. Even parents were wearing yellow to drop children at school and one parent donated £50 following their own fundraising efforts.

“We want to thank everyone who supported us in this and special thanks to the children for wearing yellow and bringing the sunshine in to school on a rainy day.”

Staff, Parents and children all wore yellow to support the Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy’s fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust

In total the school raised £225.15.