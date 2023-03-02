Bilsthorpe residents encouraged to give their opinion on community provision
Newark & Sherwood Council is holding a consultation and engagement event to give Bilsthorpe residents the opportunity to voice their opinion on what facilities are of value to them as a community and what else might be needed.
The event will take place on Wednesday, March 8, from 5-8pm, at the Bilsthorpe Miners Welfare and forms part of the Bilsthorpe feasibility study.
The purpose of the Bilsthorpe feasibility study is to help the council assess community assets within Bilsthorpe and explore options and resourcing requirements to support future sustainable community provision.
Key stakeholders and residents will be consulted, and feedback gathered at the consultation and engagement event will inform the study.
Currently, the community at Bilsthorpe have access to a range of provisions within the immediate location, including a community centre, library, Scout hut, skate park and village hall and museum.
However, a number of these are believed to be in need of repair or could have structural issues, are underutilised or have limited space capacity. The study will help the council understand the current need and identify opportunities for future investment.
Consultant 24/Three has been appointed to undertake audits of the community assets, engage with the wider community and pull together a report to support future recommendations and investments in the community.
Coun Rhona Holloway, council portfolio holder for economic development and visitors, said: “I am delighted the Bilsthorpe feasibility study is progressing and under way, including consultation with key stakeholders and
residents. The study aims to understand what facilities are valued by the community and identify areas of future investment to meet the community's needs and help residents thrive. Importantly, we need the views of
residents to help inform the study.
“Therefore, I encourage any Bilsthorpe resident available Wednesday evening to come along and tell us your thoughts on the facilities currently available to the community and what might be needed in the future.”