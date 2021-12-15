Big thank you to volunteers and public as Eastwood's Poppy Appeal raises £22,000

The Poppy Appeal launch was held at Giltbrook Retail Park this year.

The season for remembering fallen soldiers began on Saturday, October 30, when the Eastwood and district branch of the Royal British Legion launched its annual Poppy Appeal at Giltbrook Retail Park.

Since 1921, the poppy has been adopted as a symbol of remembrance, inspired by the First World War poem ‘In Flanders Fields’.

In the run up to Remembrance Day on Monday, November 11, poppies were bought and worn with pride by thousands of people across the Eastwood and Kimberley area.

Appeal organiser Margaret Handley released a statement to thank everyone who helped to make this year’s appeal a success.

She said: “Eastwood and District Royal British Legion would like to say a very big thank you to local people who supported our appeal this year. Your generosity helped us to run the successful campaign.

“We also wish to offer a very big thank you to all those who volunteered to help distribute boxes, collect in stores and collect boxes back in as well as counting and banking the money, not forgetting all local businesses and schools who supported us.

“It will soon be 2022 and we will be planning for next years campaign.

“So if you feel you can spare time to help us collect for this great cause or you require poppies to sell, please let me know via [email protected]”