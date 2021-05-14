Big Notts Raffle has raised £1,600 in support of Nottinghamshire Mind

Nottinghamshire Mind exists to promote good mental health, to educate, inform, reduce stigma and build the resilience of the local community.

A fundraising event hosted by Nottinghamshire-based creative business CCM Group, The Big Notts Raffle included prizes from local sporting clubs and businesses such as Nottingham Forest F.C, Clumber Park Hotel and Spa, Ride REEL, The Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club and many more.

Through the generosity and support of the local community, more than 300 raffle tickets were sold.

Nottinghamshire Mind exists to promote good mental health, to educate, inform, reduce stigma and build the resilience of the local community. This year, Mental Heath Awareness Week has taken place from May 10 to 16.

The funds raised by The Big Notts Raffle event will go towards enhancing Nottinghamshire Mind’s services, ensuring they have the resources available to support individuals in the local Nottinghamshire community with their own mental health recovery.

The partnership between CCM Group and Nottinghamshire Mind comes at a time where mental health issues are on the rise, both locally and nationally.

Jo Sanders, partnerships and promotions lead at Nottinghamshire Mind, said: “Recent statistics report that one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem of some kind. These statistics alone highlight the sheer importance of raising vital funds and awareness for charities such as Nottinghamshire Mind to support the most vulnerable in the community.

“The generosity and support from various local businesses has been truly heartwarming. Everyone at Nottinghamshire Mind is extremely grateful to all those who supported the event, whether that be through donating a prize or purchasing a raffle ticket.

“The money raised will make a huge difference within our local community and it feels even more poignant that we were able to run the event during Mental Health Awareness Week 2021; a week dedicated to raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Trent Peek, group director at CCM Group, added: “CCM Group is thrilled to be working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Mind throughout 2021. The initial purpose for organising and hosting The Big Notts Raffle during Mental Health Awareness Week was to try and help raise awareness of the charity within the local community.

“To have raised £1,600 for the charity is incredible and I feel very proud of the team for putting so much passion, effort and commitment into the organisation of the event, making it the success it was.”

CCM Group’s event support for Nottinghamshire Mind is in addition to the pro-bono services the creative agency is offering to the charity, including creative design, digital marketing and website development.

You can find out more about the services and support available with Nottinghamshire Mind by visiting https://www.nottinghamshiremind.org.uk/

