Big-hearted Mansfield youngster saves pocket money for vegetable garden to feed homeless

A thoughtful youngster has saved up her pocket money for a vegetable patch to help feed Mansfield's homeless population.

Lillie Childerley, aged 12, decided to save up all her pocket money and birthday money to buy seeds and materials for a vegetable patch in her garden in Ravensdale.

Lillie Childerley, aged 12, decided to save up all her pocket money and birthday money to buy seeds and materials for a vegetable garden

Mum Frankie, aged 32, said Lillie wanted to help those less fortunate than herself after seeing a homeless man in Mansfield town centre.

Frankie said: "When we were in town once, we saw a homeless man who had no blankets or anything.

"She gave her McDonald's vouchers to him so he could have a hot meal. She's always been compassionate and caring, right from a very young age."

The youngster, who has autism and global and learning delay has been looking forward to getting up every morning to tend to her vegetables, which include carrots, potatoes, onions, and leeks.

Mum Frankie says she is so proud of Lillie

Frankie added: "Lillie wanted a vegetable garden for a long time, and we decided this year would be best, as she's old enough to take responsibility for the garden now.

"The patch is in our back garden, so she can be hands on every day."

Not only is the vegetable garden helping to feed the homeless, it has also helped Lillie in her life.

"With her autism, she can be prone to shutting herself in her bedroom, so this is a lovely way to get her outside doing positive things to help people," added Frankie.