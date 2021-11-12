Big-hearted Giltbrook schoolgirl on mission to help others after seeing homeless 'brought her to tears'

Vornie-Grace Allen, 11, is collecting donations to give to homeless people on the streets.

Vornie-Grace Allen, who is just 11 years old, has taken it upon herself to help those in need after recently witnessing the struggles of homeless men and women on the streets of Nottingham.

The Gilthill Primary School pupil was out spending her birthday money at the end of October when she noticed individuals sleeping in shop doorways.

Full of sympathy and sadness, she was determined to find a way to help.

Her dad Dave Allen said: “It really upset her seeing people less fortunate than her – it physically brought her to tears.

“She was asking how we could help and whether we could give them money.

“She had about £20 of her birthday money left over and she said she wanted to use that to buy things for them.”

Vornie-Grace visited her local supermarket and bought food and other items that she thought homeless people might benefit from.

She is now planning to create care packages containing food and clothes and hand them over to rough sleepers in the run up to Christmas, helping them to survive the cold winter months.

Dad Dave added: “After how upset she was, I think it will be good for her to gather the stuff and physically hand it over to someone, knowing that she is making a difference.”

The big-hearted schoolgirl is hoping that others will aid in her mission and is appealing to the community to give anything they can spare.

Dave said: “We put a post on Facebook appealing for others to get involved and make donations – things like socks, hats, gloves, sanitary products and clothes.

“Family members have already started to give us a few bits and pieces.

“We’re also in contact with a friend of ours who helps out with the homeless and runs a breakfast kitchen.

“Any food donations we get that we can’t break down into small packages for individuals, we’ll give to them to use.

“If there are any packages left over that we don’t manage to give out, we’ll give them to a charity like Framework to distribute on our behalf.”

Local people can help Vornie-Grace make a difference by donating items of food or clothing.