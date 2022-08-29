Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s time to saddle up for the Tour Of Britain, which hits the town for the third time in recent years on Thursday, September 8.

Thousands are expected to line the route to cheer on 114 riders from 19 teams across the world, including Mansfield’s own Ross Lamb, as they tackle stage five of the 18th renewal of the event.

The stage starts in Central Avenue, West Bridgford at 10 am and finishes at about 3.26 pm on Chesterfield Road South, where a park will be turned into a special ‘Tour Of Britain Village’ and festival from 11 am.

Tour Of Britain Cyclists stream through the finish line in Mansfield in 2018.

There will be food, drinks, stalls, big-screen coverage of the race, cycling-themed family entertainment and a have-a-go BMX track, plus activities for local schools.

Residents, schools, landowners and businesses are also being urged to decorate their homes, gardens and public spaces along the route to join in the fun and create a carnival atmosphere. The best-dressed town or village will win a prize.

Mansfield successfully hosted a stage of the globally televised race in 2017 and 2018, and Adam Hill, Mansfield District Council’s chief executive, expects a similar result this time round.

He said: “This kind of major event brings a massive boost to our local economy. In 2018, it is estimated to have brought in more than £360,000 of spending to our district.

Two of the Tour Of Britain riders, Mansfield's Ross Lamb (far right) and Ollie Peckover, of Ruddington, who both compete for the Ribble Weldtite pro team, celebrate the race coming to Mansfield again, with the Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, James Biddlestone, of Mansfield District Council, and Tobi, the Tour Of Britain mascot.

"It is watched by millions worldwide on TV, so we really hope local people will work together to make their neighbourhoods look their absolute best.

"Also, please make time on the day to line the route to greet the competitors. There will be a fantastic party atmosphere at Chesterfield Road Park and other cheer points in the district.

"We recommend people get to their preferred cheering spot in the Mansfield area by 2 pm. Take the whole family along to give your support.”

This year’s eagerly-anticipated Tour Of Britain comprises eight stages and starts next Sunday (September 5) in Aberdeen and travels south through Scotland to Sunderland and Durham before reaching Nottinghamshire.

The full route of the eight-stage Tour Of Britain, which starts in Scotland this coming Sunday and finishes on the Isle Of Wight the following Sunday.

From Mansfield, it travels down to Gloucestershire and Dorset before finishing on the Isle Of Wight on Sunday, September 11.

The Nottinghamshire leg spans 186.8 kilometres, or 118 miles, and will pass through several towns and villages, including Calverton, Southwell, Retford and Worksop. It will also take in key landmarks and attractions such as Trent Bridge cricket ground, Clumber Park and Sherwood Forest.

Based on predicted average speeds of 42kph, the peloton is expected to arrive in Calverton at about 12.30 pm and approach Chad territory for the first time via Ravenshead at 12.45 and then Main Street, Blidworth at 12.50.

Spectators, young and old, line the streets as the Tour Of Britain passes through the Chad district four years ago.

Farnsfield has been pencilled in for 12.59, and then it’s on to Edingley at 1.02 and Southwell at 1.08. Retford is expected to be reached about an hour later, and Worksop at about 2.34.

Clumber Park is on the agenda for 2.47, Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe for 2.59 and Forest Road, Warsop for 3.06.

From Warsop, the race to Mansfield begins, via Mansfield Woodhouse and Forest Town, as the cyclists shoot down Leeming Lane South, Old Mill Lane (about 3.18), Clipstone Road West, Carter Lane, Rock Hill, Ratcliffe Gate, St Peter’s Way and, finally, Chesterfield Road South.

As well as Chesterfield Road Park, ideal spots for spectators will include expanses of grassland along the A60 Mansfield Road, near Warsop Motor Company and the Coopers pub, Old Mill Lane, and wide pavements and grass in Forest Town along Sherwood Hall Road, near the Ravensdale Hotel pub.

The race will also fly past the gates of three local schools, Asquith Primary and Samworth Academy in Mansfield, and Sherwood Junior School in Warsop.

And fans will even get the chance to meet some of the riders at Mansfield Civic Centre after they have crossed the finishing line.

A map showing how the route weaves its way through the county from West Bridgford to Mansfield for stage five of the race

Meanwhile, dozens of locals have already got into the spirit of the occasion. Knitters in Warsop and Forest Town are producing yarn-bombing exhibitions along the route, and Warsop Wheelies BMX club will give a demonstration.

Forest Town Community Council is putting up bunting and banners, while the Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group has plans to host a family fun afternoon.

There will be road closures (see separate story for details), but disruption will be kept to a minimum

An army of volunteers will help with tasks such as manning road closures and providing information for the public.

If you can’t make it, ITV4 will be broadcasting live coverage, as well as showing highlights in the evening.