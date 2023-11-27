News you can trust since 1952
Big crowd in fine festive spirit for the Kimberley Christmas lights switch-on

A big crowd packed into Toll Bar Square in Kimberley for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on event.
By John Smith
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:38 GMT
Organised by the town council, the event included live music, fireworks, carols, food, rides, illuminations, Santa’s grotto and a mini-market in the Parish Hall.

There was also a performance by the Holy Trinity Children’s Dance Group before Santa’s sleigh proession to Toll Bar Square was followed by the fireworks and the big switch-on.

Flicking the switch were special guests The Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who from the classic tale The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Posting on its Facebook page, Kimberley Town Council said: “A brilliant turn out at the Christmas lights switch-on event.

"Thank you to everyone who attended.”

Following on from the lights switch-on event, the town centre also staged its Christmas Market at the weekend with more than 80 stalls and independent buinsesses taking part, selling a range of unique festive gifts, as well as more fairground rides, festive food, live music and family games, including an elf hunt.

The Christmas tree was the centrepiece of the lights

The Grinch and Cindy-Lou were among the guests

Santa waves to the crowd as he arrives with the sleigh procession

A big crowd packed into Toll Bar Square for the event

