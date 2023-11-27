Big crowd in fine festive spirit for the Kimberley Christmas lights switch-on
Organised by the town council, the event included live music, fireworks, carols, food, rides, illuminations, Santa’s grotto and a mini-market in the Parish Hall.
There was also a performance by the Holy Trinity Children’s Dance Group before Santa’s sleigh proession to Toll Bar Square was followed by the fireworks and the big switch-on.
Flicking the switch were special guests The Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who from the classic tale The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.
Posting on its Facebook page, Kimberley Town Council said: “A brilliant turn out at the Christmas lights switch-on event.
"Thank you to everyone who attended.”
Following on from the lights switch-on event, the town centre also staged its Christmas Market at the weekend with more than 80 stalls and independent buinsesses taking part, selling a range of unique festive gifts, as well as more fairground rides, festive food, live music and family games, including an elf hunt.