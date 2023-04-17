Big clean-up operation in Eastwood helps create town 'residents can be proud of'

Waste collectors took away everything from mattresses, TVs and electricals to garden waste and general rubbish.

The environmental improvement operation was carried out by Broxtowe Borough Council as part of the Safer Streets initiative, which aims to prevent neighbourhood crime and antisocial behaviour and violence against women and girls.

It comes as part of a wider package of investment in measures to make public spaces safer, after the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire secured £3 million from the Home Office’s Safer Streets fund for projects across the county last year.

The clean-up day was carried out over two-and-a-half hours in a small area within the boundaries of Mansfield Road, Nottingham Road, Princes Street and Wood Street, on Wednesday, April 5.

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “Neighbourhood clean-ups like this not only make an area cleaner and brighter but also instill a sense of pride and make people feel safer.

“This action is just one of the measures we have been able to fund in Eastwood through the Safer Streets scheme.

“Other initiatives include CCTV and automatic number plate recognition cameras and upgrades to security at Victoria Street and Alexandra Street carparks.”

Broxtowe Borough Council said it wants to help create a community that residents are proud of.

Chief communities officer Marice Hawley added: “The borough council is delighted with the response from residents in Eastwood who want to make their communities cleaner and safer for everyone.

“Together we want to create a community which residents are proud of and is safe and attractive for people to live and work.

