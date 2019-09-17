Bid to bring soapbox race to Ashfield

A Kirkby councillor – who dresses as Spiderman to bring joy to ill children at a Nottinghamshire hospital – said he is “trying his best” to bring a soapbox race to Ashfield.

Councillor Dale Grounds, who represents Kingsway on Ashfield District Council, said he had so much fun taking part in Ashbourne’s first soapbox race that he is attempting to set up a committee to bring a similar race to Ashfield.

The 28-year-old, who dresses up as the Marvel character to entertain young children at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, is now calling on fellow thrill-seekers to help make it happen.

He said: “It is just fun and exciting – and, some ridiculous creations turn up. It is definitely something people will enjoy.

“You get to create your own cart and race it.

“Loads of residents seem quite keen. Some people said they have been thinking about it for ages.”

He also said a few residents have approached him and said they would like to see the event held on Diamond Avenue, Kirkby.

Coun Grounds said: “I am trying to get a committee together, and I am looking for 10 people to join it. Then we will put it to the council.

“Hopefully people with experience of road closures will join.”

He also said he hopes the event will bring in 8,000 spectators – like the Ashbourne race.

More than 60 teams raced their “soapbox” carts through the Derbyshire town in various homemade contraptions.

Coun Grounds, dressed as Spiderman yet again for the race, shot down the course in an orange vintage-looking cart.

He said: “The money went to charity. I’m a bit of a thrill seeker – I enjoyed it.

“They also did family races before the adult ones.

“It was especially good when you went over the ramp.

“Some people crash and everything.

“Eight thousand peoplecame and it was the town’s first one. It is very impressive – I think we can get the same amount of people.”

The most famous soapbox race is the Red Bull Soapbox – which started in 2000 and holds races around the world.

Coun Grounds said he hopes to hold the race next summer.