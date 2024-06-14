Best places to take your dad for a meal in Mansfield this Father's Day

From special menus, the traditional roast dinner or grabbing a free pint there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Be sure to book in advance to avoid disappointment.
Here is a selection of some of the special offers available in Mansfield this Father’s Day.
1. Father's Day
Treat your dad this Father's Day Photo: Pixabay
2. The Red, Mansfield
The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £33.95 or two courses for £27.95. Photo: Google
3. Bold Forester, Mansfield
If you book a table at the Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, on either June 15, or June 16, Dad will get a free Madri, Coors, Carling, Coca-Cola or Schweppes Lemonade Photo: Google
4. andwhynot, Mansfield
andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £33.95 or two courses for £27.95. Photo: National World