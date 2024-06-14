Best places to take your dad for a meal in Mansfield this Father's Day

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Jun 2024, 10:58 BST
Father’s Day is fast approaching on Sunday, June 16, and you might be thinking of taking your dad for a meal, so here are some last minute suggestions.

From special menus, the traditional roast dinner or grabbing a free pint there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Be sure to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Here is a selection of some of the special offers available in Mansfield this Father’s Day.

Treat your dad this Father's Day

1. Father's Day

Treat your dad this Father's Day Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £33.95 or two courses for £27.95.

2. The Red, Mansfield

The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £33.95 or two courses for £27.95. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
If you book a table at the Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, on either June 15, or June 16, Dad will get a free Madri, Coors, Carling, Coca-Cola or Schweppes Lemonade

3. Bold Forester, Mansfield

If you book a table at the Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, on either June 15, or June 16, Dad will get a free Madri, Coors, Carling, Coca-Cola or Schweppes Lemonade Photo: Google

Photo Sales
andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £33.95 or two courses for £27.95.

4. andwhynot, Mansfield

andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £33.95 or two courses for £27.95. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield