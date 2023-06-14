News you can trust since 1952
Best places to take your dad for a meal in Mansfield this Father's Day

With Father’s Day fast approaching on Sunday, June 18, here are some suggestions of where to take your dad for something to eat on his special day.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

From special menus, the traditional roast dinner or grabbing a free pint there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Be sure to book as spaces are bound to be snapped up.

Here is a selection of some of the special offers available in Mansfield this Father’s Day.

Treat your dad this Father's Day

1. Father's Day

Treat your dad this Father's Day Photo: Pixabay

The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £31.95 or two courses for £25.95.

2. The Red, Mansfield

The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £31.95 or two courses for £25.95. Photo: Google

Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, is offering a free drink for dads with every booking made before Thursday, June 15. The free drink can be redeemed from June 16 to June 18.

3. Bold Forester, Mansfield

Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, is offering a free drink for dads with every booking made before Thursday, June 15. The free drink can be redeemed from June 16 to June 18. Photo: Google

andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £31.95 or two courses for £25.95.

4. andwhynot, Mansfield

andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu, available from noon, with three courses for £31.95 or two courses for £25.95. Photo: National World

