Best places to take your dad for a meal in Mansfield this Father's Day
With Father’s Day fast approaching on Sunday, June 18, here are some suggestions of where to take your dad for something to eat on his special day.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST
From special menus, the traditional roast dinner or grabbing a free pint there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Be sure to book as spaces are bound to be snapped up.
Here is a selection of some of the special offers available in Mansfield this Father’s Day.
