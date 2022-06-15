Treat your dad this Father's Day

Best places to take your dad for a meal in Mansfield this Father's Day

With Father’s Day fast approaching on Sunday, June 19, here are some suggestions of where to take your dad for something to eat on his special day.

By Shelley Marriott
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 11:51 am

From special menus, the traditional roast dinner or grabbing a free pint there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Be sure to book as spaces are bound to be snapped up.

Here is a selection of some of the special offers available in Mansfield this Father’s Day.

1. The Red, Mansfield

The Red in Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu with three courses for £28.90 or two courses for £23.90.

2. Bold Forester, Mansfield

Bold Forester, in Botany Avenue, Mansfield, is offering a free drink for dad with every booking

3. The Foxglove, Forest Town

The Foxglove, in Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, has a special Father's Day roast dinner for £14.50.

4. andwhynot, Mansfield

andwhynot in Leeming Street, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu with three courses for £28.90 or two courses for £23.90.

