Best places to take your dad for a meal in Mansfield this Father's Day

1. The Red, Mansfield
The Red in Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu with three courses for £28.90 or two courses for £23.90.
2. Bold Forester, Mansfield
Bold Forester, in Botany Avenue, Mansfield, is offering a free drink for dad with every booking
3. The Foxglove, Forest Town
The Foxglove, in Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, has a special Father's Day roast dinner for £14.50.
4. andwhynot, Mansfield
andwhynot in Leeming Street, Mansfield, is offering a special Father's Day Menu with three courses for £28.90 or two courses for £23.90.
