Best foot forward for Rainworth charity jive

Get on your dancing shoes for a good cause, when Jive Junkies bring their lively dancing style to Rainworth Village Hall.

Jive Junkie manager Hazel Doyle from Burton Joyce has organised a charity dance night to raise funds for a Jive Junkie member who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Jive Junkies bring their lively dancing style to Rainworth Village Hall.

The evening will be held at Rainworth Village Hall on June 22, at 8pm, and all funds raised will be donated to the cancer research centre at Nottingham City Hospital, where the member is currently undergoing treatment.

"The people who come to our Jive Junkie modern jive classes come from various locations around Nottinghamshire and one of our dancers is now receiving chemotherapy for her cancer diagnosis, which has prompted us to raise some money," said Hazel.

The evening promises modern jazz dancing, belly dancing, a raffle, a cake competition - and even a Full Monty performance at the end.

Hazel added: "People come down to our Jive Junkie classes and become addicted - the men are in charge, but only until the class finishes!" Added Hazel.

"It's easy to learn and there is little set footwork."

Hazel and her team of instructors run regular Jive Junkie classes each week in Rainworth Village Hall , with people from all over Nottinghamshire attending classes which are held on Tuesday evenings.

For tickets, visit: jivejunkie.co.uk/tickets

