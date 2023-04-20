News you can trust since 1952
Best and worst NHS dentists in Mansfield and Ashfield as rated by patients

Going to the dentist is no one’s favourite thing to have to do, so finding a good one who makes the process as easy as possible is very important.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

Here are some of the best and worst NHS dentists in Mansfield and Ashfield as rated by patients on www.nhs.uk.

These ratings are based on the most recent reviews.

Visit www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-dentist to find out more about these dental practices and whether or not they are accepting new patients at the moment.

Market Place Family Dental Centre (Nationwide Ltd) on Exchange Row, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating.

1. Market Place Family Dental Centre

Market Place Family Dental Centre (Nationwide Ltd) on Exchange Row, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Photo: Google

Dentistry Mansfield on Bath Lane, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating.

2. Dentistry Mansfield

Dentistry Mansfield on Bath Lane, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Photo: submitted

Mansfield Dental Practice, on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating.

3. Mansfield Dental Practice

Mansfield Dental Practice, on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating. Photo: submitted

mydentist, on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating, however it did receive a 1 out of 5 rating in January 2023.

4. mydentist

mydentist, on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, has a 5 out of 5 rating, however it did receive a 1 out of 5 rating in January 2023. Photo: submitted

