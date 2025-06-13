The group was created for sharing pictures and reviews of hospital food, both good and bad.
It is important to note that posts are not criticising hospital staff; rather, sharing personal experiences from inpatients regarding meals.
This group aims to provide patients with a bit of fun during what can be a traumatic and challenging time.
Is your hospital on the list?
1. Would you like some potato with that?
Marie Kelly Johnson posted a picture of cheese and potato pie with mashed potatoes during her time at Nottingham City Hospitals last month. She was not a fan. Photo: Marie Kelly Johnson
2. King's Mill Hospital
An anonymous participant shared an image of their dinner at King's Mill Hospital. They mentioned that from December 2024 to February 2025, they were an inpatient there. They said that King's Mill offers limited food options, featuring a single set menu from which patients can select their lunch and dinner. Being in the hospital for an extended period, the former patient found the meals became quite repetitive. But one of their favourite meals was the cheese sandwich dipped in tomato soup! Photo: Anonymous
3. Breakfast at Bassetlaw
Tracie Scott shared a photo of the 'best' breakfast ever after her knee replacement surgery at Bassetlaw Hospital. Photo: Tracie Scott
4. Salad in the city...
Kenzi Aspinshaw shared an image of her food from Queen's Medical Centre and said the salads were delicious. Photo: Kenzi Aspinshaw
