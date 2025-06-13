2 . King's Mill Hospital

An anonymous participant shared an image of their dinner at King's Mill Hospital. They mentioned that from December 2024 to February 2025, they were an inpatient there. They said that King's Mill offers limited food options, featuring a single set menu from which patients can select their lunch and dinner. Being in the hospital for an extended period, the former patient found the meals became quite repetitive. But one of their favourite meals was the cheese sandwich dipped in tomato soup! Photo: Anonymous