Every year, Tara’s Angels donate thousands of presents to families across the East Midlands who have fled to refuges.

Last year, more than 30 cars and vans packed with gifts were delivered to refuges across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

Now organisers are urging people to support their appeal and give hundreds of children the Christmas they deserve.

Tara Newbold, pictured at the Race for Life.

Tara’s Angels was set up five years ago in memory of Tara Newbold who was found dead at her home in Nottingham in 2016.

Her partner was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent and sentenced to 15 years in prison.Since then, the family have worked tirelessly to keep Tara’s memory alive by supporting women who have fled domestic violence and abuse.

The annual Christmas appeal takes months of planning and coordination and with just weeks until the festivities, it’s now the last push to get enough donations for all the children and women across the region.

Tara’s aunt, Bev Turner said: “Supporting survivors of domestic violence and abuse is really important to us and through Tara’s Angels, we can do just that.

“Tara loved Christmas and this appeal is a lovely way to keep her memory alive and at the same time support women and children who have very little.

“We’re not asking for extravagant gifts - books and toys for the children, toiletries for the women and basic clothing like pyjamas.

“These families often flee their homes with nothing, so however tiny people may feel their donation is, to these women and children it’s an amazing act of kindness.

“We’ve all been through hardships over the recent years, particularly with the pandemic, and now more than ever charitable organisations like ours are asking people to help make a difference this Christmas.

“We deliver these gifts ourselves and I can say from the bottom of my heart that every single child and woman we donate to is overjoyed. Your gifts really do make a huge difference.”

Tara’s Angels have a wishlist on Amazon for those who would like to donate that way, and are also inviting Notts residents to donate at one of the three drop-off points - News Shop Cotgrave, Lady Bay Pub, Hays Travel on Long Row.

For more details on the appeal, visit https://www.facebook.com/TarasAngelsUK

