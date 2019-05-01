Benidorm or bust for Mansfield fundraisers

A group of friends from Mansfield are raising money in a novel way - by taking part in the annual ‘Benidorm or Bust’ car rally in May.

Don and Grant Cummings, James Pemberton, Adrian Morris, Caleb Isaac and Trevor McGuire will set off to Benidorm in three cars that they have bought with a budget of £300 each, and decorated themselves.

Drivers with the Benidorm or Bust charity drive, including Don and Grant Cummings, James Pemberton, Adrian Morris, Caleb Isaac and Trevor McGuire are joined by John Eastwood Hospice Trustees, Rosemary Pella, Philip Cordin, Trish Tootell and Michael Hawley for some pre-trip encouragement.

Grant said: "We bought a Vauxhall Vectra which we just saw advertised on Facebook."

The theme of Grant's Vectra is fittingly hit ITV show Benidorm.

Grant and his children covered the car in gloss paint, stuck sand to it, and even attached a mobility scooter on top.

The four by four Daihatsu has a similar beach theme, having being painted to resemble a rescue vehicle from the 90s TV show Baywatch.

The group will set off from Dover on May 15 in teams of two, and aim to arrive in Benidorm on May 18 for a presentation night, along with 200 other teams from across the county.

The groups are raising money for the costs involved in the 1,400 mile driving challenge with all donations going straight to the hospice.

The Foxglove pub in Forest Town are set to hold a raffle, and the group will be at Oak Tree Tesco on May 12 with collection buckets.

Grant added: "Hopefully the car will make it, if it breaks down there are enough seats in the other cars to get to Benidorm.

"The trip started off as us joking around, until I got the ball rolling and booked it.

"We wanted to do something different to raise money for such a good cause.

"We chose John Eastwood Hospice as it receives no government funding, and it is a cause close to all of our families."

Diane Humphreys, John Eastwood Hospice trust manager said: "It's a fantastic gesture and the teams have already created a lot of interest. It's great that the teams are doing something to fundraise, and I'd like to pass on the hospice's sincere appreciation for all they are doing to help make a difference to patients and families.

To donate, click here

