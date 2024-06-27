Benefit support for anxiety and depression in Mansfield and Ashfield more than doubles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of people in Mansfield and Ashfield receiving benefit support for anxiety and depression has more than doubled since before the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

It comes as the Conservatives announced they would tackle rising welfare costs and reform the benefits system if they win the general election, which they say would save £12 billion per year by the end of the next parliament.

The pledge includes reforming disability benefits, with the Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride saying some people with mental health issues could lose their personal independent payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is awarded to people with long-term physical or mental conditions to help them continue with everyday tasks.

The Conservatives announced they would tackle rising welfare costs and reform the benefits system if they win the general election, which they say would save £12 billion per year by the end of the next parliament.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show 929 people in Mansfield and 1,030 people in Ashfield received a PIP for anxiety and depression as of April.

This was up from 814 in Mansfield and 857 in Ashfield the year before, and was more than double the 367 people in Mansfield and 378 people in Ashfield receiving support in April 2019, before the pandemic.

Across England and Wales, 351,213 people received benefit support for mental health issues in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This figure has more than doubled since 2019, with Mr Stride suggesting to The Times people with "milder mental health conditions" would no longer receive financial support.

He said: "There are those that have perhaps milder mental health conditions, or where perhaps there has been too great a move towards labelling certain behaviours as having certain (medical) conditions attached to them, where actually work is the answer or part of the answer.

"What we’ve got to avoid is being in a situation where we too readily say 'Well, actually, we need you to be on benefits'."

Nationally, across all disabilities and medical reasons, 3.4 million people received a PIP in April – up from 1.9 million in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the number of people receiving disability benefits in Mansfield has almost doubled over the last four years.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Reforming welfare is a moral mission. Work is a source of dignity, purpose and hope and I want everyone to be able to overcome whatever barriers they might face to living independent, fulfilling lives.

"That’s why we have announced a significant increase in mental health provision, as well as changes to ensure those who can work, do work."

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the suggestion the Tories' proposal would reduce spending by £12 billion relative to the Budget forecast "looks difficult in the extreme".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Waters, IFS associate director, said "history suggests that reductions in spending are often much harder to realise than is claimed" regarding cutting mental health benefits.

A Labour spokesperson said: "This is the latest desperate announcement from Rishi Sunak, who has once again plucked numbers out of thin air in an attempt to disguise the fact that he has caused a spiralling benefits bill.