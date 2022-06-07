The team, from St Peter’s Church in Mansfield, rang the church bells for half an hour.

Matthew Robertson, Tower Captain, said: “We started ringing at 7.52pm and stood the bells at precisely 8.22pm bringing the session to a close.

"The times chosen, of course, reflected the year Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne and the current year.

The team of St Peter's bell ringers in Mansfield

"Thus 70 years of her reign were condensed into half an hour's ringing.

"During the session we rang traditional rounds and call changes which were expertly directed by Daniel Robertson from Bell 5.