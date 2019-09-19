Bella uses milestone birthday support dementia charity

A building society worker form Nottingham has used a special birthday to raise more than £100 for charity.

Bella Zygmunt, a customer services consultant at the Mansfield branch of The Nottingham Building Society, recently turned 50 and decided to forego cards and gifts from family, friends and work colleague.

Instead she asked everyone to donate to Jigsaw, a charity that supports people with dementia and mental health issues..

The end result was a recent presentation to representatives from the charity, at which she handed them £110.

Bella said: “Jigsaw is a fabulous charity that makes a real difference to many people across the local community.

“I was pleased to raise £60 for them myself, through the kind-hearted people I know, and delighted that my employers were happy to add £50 as well.

“It’s also an honour to volunteer for them. Some of our customers suffer from dementia or other challenges that make them vulnerable, or may do in the future, and I am passionate about doing anything I can do to understand and help where possible.

“Jigsaw believe that older and vulnerable people should be given access to the right support and information, delivered at the right time and in a flexible, sensitive and appropriate way, and that is something we are dedicated to providing here at The Nottingham too.

“It’s a really important part of our ethos that we keep members at the heart of everything we do.”