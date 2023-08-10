Before and after: the amazing transformation of historic Cuckney House into luxury holiday homes

As pictures emerge of Grade II-listed Cuckney House’s amazing transformation into holiday homes, we reveal before and after shots from the building’s extreme makeover.

These pictures show the extent of the stunning restoration of the 18th Century Cuckney House, on the Welbeck Estate near Mansfield, which is now available for luxury short-term holiday rentals.

Originally owned by the Earl of Bathurst and purchased by the 4th Duke of Portland in 1844, Cuckney House will once again become a place for special gatherings, whether big birthday celebrations, self-catering family holidays, corporate away breaks or small wedding receptions.

It will also be used as accommodation for guests of Hazel Gap wedding venue, which is also based on the Welbeck Estate, only a five-minute drive away – see welbeck.co.uk/experience/stay/holiday-cottages/cuckney-house

Nigel Porter, estate property and rural estate director, said: “We are very excited by the launch of Cuckney House.

“It took two years of painstaking restoration work and huge amounts of patience to complete the project.

“For me, the interior design and the quality of the craftsmanship stand out. However, of course, it is the backdrop of the Welbeck Estate and all that it offers here on the Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire border that adds that magical quality and sets it apart.”

Northern Design Award winner Rachel McLane worked on the property which features three reception rooms and 15 bedrooms – sleeping up to 31 people – including a sensational bridal suite.

She said: “The team at Welbeck Estate clearly care very much about their work, and it was a real privilege to work with them on this project which went from concept stage through to building completion. We were able to respect Cuckney House's listed status while giving each room its own identity and personality, reflecting the original use of the building as a Manor House.

“The design intent was to make Cuckney House feel like it had evolved rather than an overly designed modern interior. The overall look is eclectic and traditional, with a contemporary twist suited to today’s living expectations.”

Two nights’ rental of Cuckney House on the Welbeck Estate costs from £6,200 in low season, or £200 per person based on 31 sharing, rising to £8,600 in high season. Epicurean packages for guests, including the School of Artisan Food, Welbeck Abbey Brewery, and DropWorks Distillery, will be launched in 2024.

Here are some photos of the house BEFORE and AFTER its amazing transformation...

Dining room - BEFORE The dining room is pictured back in 2020, before the grand restoration.

Dining room - AFTER What a transformation - the dining room now offers seating for up to 28 people and is perfect for families and celebrations.

Stairway - BEFORE The stairway in the entrance hall before the renovation.

Stairway - AFTER The interiors inside the new holiday home have the wow factor.