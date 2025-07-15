Beer and cricket for a bank holiday festival weekend in Eastwood
Eastwood Town Cricket Club’s Ales & Bails Beer Festival is back next month.
Running over the bank holiday weekend from August 23 to 26, the event, at Eastwood’s Greenhills Road ground, is being run in conjunction with town real ale pub The Dog & Parrot.
Each day of the festival will feature cricket matches as well as a bar with beers and real ales, plus food and a Pimms tent.
The festival will also include plenty of family fun, including a duck race, raffle prizes and live music.
