Beer and cricket for a bank holiday festival weekend in Eastwood

By John Smith
Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:51 BST
The Ales & Bails Beer Festival is back at Eastwood Town CC next month. Photo: Eastwood Town Council Facebookplaceholder image
The Ales & Bails Beer Festival is back at Eastwood Town CC next month. Photo: Eastwood Town Council Facebook
Eastwood Town Cricket Club’s Ales & Bails Beer Festival is back next month.

Running over the bank holiday weekend from August 23 to 26, the event, at Eastwood’s Greenhills Road ground, is being run in conjunction with town real ale pub The Dog & Parrot.

Each day of the festival will feature cricket matches as well as a bar with beers and real ales, plus food and a Pimms tent.

The festival will also include plenty of family fun, including a duck race, raffle prizes and live music.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice