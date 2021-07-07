Become a literacy volunteer and help school children with their reading
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 10:24 am
Literacy Volunteers work with children 1-1 in schools in Nottinghamshire to develop a love of reading and open doors for life-long achievement.
For just half a day a week commitment from you can make all the difference in a child’s life.
An enhanced DBS check with checks on barring lists and safer recruitment vetting checks will be required for all volunteers who are based in school.
For more information email [email protected] or visit www.literacyvolunteers.org.uk.