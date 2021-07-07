Become a literacy volunteer and help school children with their reading

Literacy Volunteers work with children 1-1 in schools in Nottinghamshire to develop a love of reading and open doors for life-long achievement.

For just half a day a week commitment from you can make all the difference in a child’s life.

An enhanced DBS check with checks on barring lists and safer recruitment vetting checks will be required for all volunteers who are based in school.

Volunteers needed to help children with their reading