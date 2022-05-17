Nikita Wilson, who hails from New Houghton, is carrying out community work as part of her bid for success in the final of the Miss Natural Beauty England/UK competition in July.

So when she found out that the Kirkby Storehouse foodbank on Portland Street was struggling for donations, she stepped in.

"I reached out to friends family on social media, and got an amazing response,” said Nikita, who is 23.

Beauty queen Nikita Wilson with a car boot full of items she collected for the Kirkby Storehouse foodbank.

"I also created an Amazon wish list, so that people who lived further away could donate.

"I managed to collect more than 160 items in just three weeks, and dropped them off at the foodbank just in time.

“They said my collection was amazing because their stocks are really depleted right now.”

Nikita is hoping to be crowned Miss Natural Beauty England/UK at the final in July.

Storehouse is run by the Kirkby Churches Together organisation and co-ordinated by Ashwood Church, a charity that is part of the Ashwood Centre on

Portland Street.

As food and energy prices rocket, the demand at the foodbank, which opens every Tuesday afternoon, has soared in recent weeks. And its team of volunteers had to issue an urgent appeal for items such as tinned meat, vegetables, potatoes and soup, UHT milk and Fray Bentos pies.

Therefore, they were delighted when Nikita offered her help. Volunteer John Butler said: “It was a truly superb effort and contribution to our cause from Nikita and her friends. We wish her every success in her beauty competition.

"Thankyou to everyone who went above and beyond to replenish our almost empty shelves. But despite the monumental level of donations, the demand is such that our cupboards will soon be empty again.”

Nikita lives in Shirland, Derbyshire but works for the Pleasley Vale-based company, Starcrossed Boutiques, which makes hats and fascinators for ladies.

Her support for the foodbank follows similar caring generosity last month when she helped to collect more than 150 Easter eggs for the children’s wards at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.