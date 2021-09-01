That’s the view of agents Buckley Brown, who say the Lichfield Lane property, which is on the market for £585,000, boasts ‘an array of brilliant features, both inside and out’.

"The well-planned layout and great sense of space provided within this gorgeous home are things anyone would be proud of,” the listing continues.

Lichfield Lane is a well sought after part of Mansfield, and a spacious driveway, offering ample off-street parking, plus a double garage, ticks many other boxes.

It is close to local schools, not far from Mansfield train station, and as well as the five bedrooms, there are three bathrooms and four receptions rooms.

Interested buyers are urged to check out our photos here before arranging a viewing.

Contemporary kitchen This contemporary kitchen/diner is perfect for embracing your culinary skills. It will have your guests falling in love at first glance.

Dining area A pleasant dining area in front of big, bright bay windows overlooking the back garden. It has a central-heating radiator.

All mod cons Another look at the kitchen, with modern cabinets and units, granite work-surface, stainless-steel bowl, extractor fan and integrated appliances. There are three central-heating radiators, a window to the front and patio doors that lead to the back garden.

Welcoming hallway A welcoming hallway with a carpeted staircase and a glass balustrade leading to the first floor. There are two central-heating radiators.